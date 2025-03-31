Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787s are seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
London — Virgin Atlantic, majority owned by Richard Branson, said demand for travel from the US to Britain had slowed, echoing a warning from its part-owner Delta Air Lines over the effect of US economic uncertainty.
Delta slashed its first-quarter profit estimates on March 10, citing weakening lower US consumer and business confidence as worries about tariffs and rising prices take hold.
Virgin Atlantic, which specialises in connections between Britain and the US and the Caribbean, said it was seeing a lower level of demand coming out of the US after a “very strong” start of the year.
“When we say signals of a slowdown in demand ... we’ve had weeks where it’s been flat, we’ve had a few weeks where it’s been negative,” CFO Oliver Byers told reporters on Monday.
“We think that’s quite a natural reaction to the general consumer uncertainty there is in the US at the minute.”
Shares in British Airways-owner IAG traded down 6% in morning deals.
Overall Byers said he still expected revenues from travel from the US to Britain to grow this year compared with last year.
Travel from Britain to the US was “pretty strong”, he said. “We’re seeing corporate demand being very robust and still growing significantly.”
Virgin Atlantic returned to profitability for the first time since the pandemic in 2024, posting a pretax profit before exceptionals of £20m compared with a loss of £139m the previous year.
Virgin Atlantic was affected by the almost daylong shutdown of Heathrow, its main UK hub, earlier this month. It cancelled 75 flights as a result and diverted six.
“The cost for the home-based carriers is going to run into the tens of millions,” Byers said, declining to comment on the cost to Virgin Atlantic specifically.
Virgin Atlantic signals slowing demand on US-UK routes
Airline says it is reaction to the general consumer uncertainty in the US
London — Virgin Atlantic, majority owned by Richard Branson, said demand for travel from the US to Britain had slowed, echoing a warning from its part-owner Delta Air Lines over the effect of US economic uncertainty.
Delta slashed its first-quarter profit estimates on March 10, citing weakening lower US consumer and business confidence as worries about tariffs and rising prices take hold.
Virgin Atlantic, which specialises in connections between Britain and the US and the Caribbean, said it was seeing a lower level of demand coming out of the US after a “very strong” start of the year.
“When we say signals of a slowdown in demand ... we’ve had weeks where it’s been flat, we’ve had a few weeks where it’s been negative,” CFO Oliver Byers told reporters on Monday.
“We think that’s quite a natural reaction to the general consumer uncertainty there is in the US at the minute.”
Shares in British Airways-owner IAG traded down 6% in morning deals.
Overall Byers said he still expected revenues from travel from the US to Britain to grow this year compared with last year.
Travel from Britain to the US was “pretty strong”, he said. “We’re seeing corporate demand being very robust and still growing significantly.”
Virgin Atlantic returned to profitability for the first time since the pandemic in 2024, posting a pretax profit before exceptionals of £20m compared with a loss of £139m the previous year.
Virgin Atlantic was affected by the almost daylong shutdown of Heathrow, its main UK hub, earlier this month. It cancelled 75 flights as a result and diverted six.
“The cost for the home-based carriers is going to run into the tens of millions,” Byers said, declining to comment on the cost to Virgin Atlantic specifically.
Reuters
Loyalty programme usage soars as cost of living bites
Heathrow Airport orders probe into blackout amid days of disruption
Huge fire closes UK's Heathrow airport, global flight schedules disrupted
Heathrow mulls shorter runway to reduce costs
US airline stocks tumble as forecasts spook investors
Boeing wants more orders before setting up assembly line in India
Lufthansa snaps up 41% stake in Italy’s ITA
NEWS ANALYSIS: BA-owner IAG among favourites in TAP sale amid Europe airline consolidation
Judge slams American Airlines’ ‘incestuous’ ties with BlackRock
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Transport secretary vows to put ‘screws’ on Boeing
Southwest Airlines to charge for baggage to lift earnings
US airline stocks tumble as forecasts spook investors
Boeing wants more orders before setting up assembly line in India
Lufthansa snaps up 41% stake in Italy’s ITA
NEWS ANALYSIS: BA-owner IAG among favourites in TAP sale amid Europe airline ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.