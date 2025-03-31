Companies / Transport & Tourism

Virgin Atlantic signals slowing demand on US-UK routes

Airline says it is reaction to the general consumer uncertainty in the US

31 March 2025 - 14:20
by Sarah Young
Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787s are seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
London — Virgin Atlantic, majority owned by Richard Branson, said demand for travel from the US to Britain had slowed, echoing a warning from its part-owner Delta Air Lines over the effect of US economic uncertainty.

Delta slashed its first-quarter profit estimates on March 10, citing weakening lower US consumer and business confidence as worries about tariffs and rising prices take hold.

Virgin Atlantic, which specialises in connections between Britain and the US and the Caribbean, said it was seeing a lower level of demand coming out of the US after a “very strong” start of the year.

“When we say signals of a slowdown in demand ... we’ve had weeks where it’s been flat, we’ve had a few weeks where it’s been negative,” CFO Oliver Byers told reporters on Monday.

“We think that’s quite a natural reaction to the general consumer uncertainty there is in the US at the minute.”

Shares in British Airways-owner IAG traded down 6% in morning deals.

Overall Byers said he still expected revenues from travel from the US to Britain to grow this year compared with last year.

Travel from Britain to the US was “pretty strong”, he said. “We’re seeing corporate demand being very robust and still growing significantly.”

Virgin Atlantic returned to profitability for the first time since the pandemic in 2024, posting a pretax profit before exceptionals of £20m compared with a loss of £139m the previous year.

Virgin Atlantic was affected by the almost daylong shutdown of Heathrow, its main UK hub, earlier this month. It cancelled 75 flights as a result and diverted six.

“The cost for the home-based carriers is going to run into the tens of millions,” Byers said, declining to comment on the cost to Virgin Atlantic specifically.

Reuters

Loyalty programme usage soars as cost of living bites

More than 80% of South Africans are using loyalty programmes — up from 76% in 2023
4 days ago

Heathrow Airport orders probe into blackout amid days of disruption

Fire at electrical substation forces planes to be diverted and many long-haul flights return to point of departure
1 week ago

Huge fire closes UK's Heathrow airport, global flight schedules disrupted

Heathrow is Europe's busiest and the world's fifth-busiest airport
1 week ago

Heathrow mulls shorter runway to reduce costs

Spokesperson says the airport had been looking at how to deliver the privately funded expansion project
3 weeks ago

US airline stocks tumble as forecasts spook investors

Slump follows broad market sell-off on Monday amid tariff jitters and worries about economic slowdown
2 weeks ago

Boeing wants more orders before setting up assembly line in India

Though committed to India’s aerospace sector, Boeing says a viable business case requires a large regional market
1 month ago

Lufthansa snaps up 41% stake in Italy’s ITA

European airline consolidation will continue, Lufthansa CEO says
1 month ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: BA-owner IAG among favourites in TAP sale amid Europe airline consolidation

Executives hope the Portuguese government will start talks soon on the sale of a minority or majority stake
2 months ago

Judge slams American Airlines’ ‘incestuous’ ties with BlackRock

Court ruling appears to be the first of its kind amid growing backlash to an uptick in socially-conscious investing
2 months ago
