Western Cape and Gauteng lift Southern Sun’s trading volumes
Operations in KwaZulu-Natal were affected by a slowdown in domestic travel, while Mozambican hotels stays were harmed by civil unrest
24 March 2025 - 08:43
Strong trading in the Western Cape and growth in Gauteng, albeit off a low base, have boosted Southern Sun’s trading volumes.
Trading volumes improved during the second six months of the financial year with group occupancy at 60.7% for the 11 months ended February compared with 58.3% achieved in the prior comparative period, it said in a statement on Monday...
