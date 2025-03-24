Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming to retire

Business Day TV speaks to Anthony Leeming, CEO of Sun International

24 March 2025 - 19:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming is taking early retirement to pursue various personal opportunities outside the group. Picture: MASI LOSI
Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming is taking early retirement to pursue various personal opportunities outside the group. Picture: MASI LOSI

Business Day TV spoke to Anthony Leeming, CEO of Sun International, after the news of his retirement at the end of 2025, and reflected on his years at the helm.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US FDA flags contamination risk for SA-made Aspen ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Amplats sheds Anglo history with new name and ...
Companies / Mining
3.
State moves to bail out Amsa’s long steel business
Companies / Industrials
4.
OM Bank start-up costs to top R5bn by 2027
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Cybersecurity breach shaves R20m off Astral’s ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.