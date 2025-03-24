Investors await fresh catalysts after metal hit three consecutive record highs last week
Meeting set up clear tension with data-driven approach to rates
Intergovernmental task team including the DTIC trying to avert closure and pull at least 3,500 jobs out of the furnace
Transnet to continue wage negotiations with organised labour after two week cooling-off period
Gold Fields has warned shareholders to exercise caution with its shares until further notice
Data aligns with strong retail sales growth reported by Stats SA for the fourth quarter of 2024
SA will never achieve economic recovery or job creation while industrial parks remain in the hands of failing provincial governments
China biggest consumer of Venezuelan oil exports as ‘secondary tariff’ to take effect on April 2
With Nigeria threatening a re-emergence under a new coach, SA might need a win on Tuesday
The popular crossover is set to make a comeback after being canned in 2022
Business Day TV spoke to Anthony Leeming, CEO of Sun International, after the news of his retirement at the end of 2025, and reflected on his years at the helm.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming to retire
Business Day TV speaks to Anthony Leeming, CEO of Sun International
