Sun International names Ulrik Bengtsson as CEO
Bengtsson’s appointment follows the early retirement of its current CEO Anthony Leeming
24 March 2025 - 09:52
Sun International has named Ulrik Bengtsson as the CEO designate from July 1 after the early retirement of its current chief Anthony Leeming.
The group announced on Monday that Leeming had formally given notice that he would retire from Sun International with effect from the end of December 2025 to pursue various personal opportunities outside the group. ..
