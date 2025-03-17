Sun International’s flagship Sun City resort. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sun International has posted a 17.4% rise in annual headline earnings per share. The group attributes the performance to the resilience of its omnichannel portfolio. For a closer look, Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CEO, Anthony Leeming.
WATCH: Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming on playing right cards
Business Day TV speaks to Anthony Leeming, CEO of Sun International
