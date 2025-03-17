Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming on playing right cards

Business Day TV speaks to Anthony Leeming, CEO of Sun International

17 March 2025 - 20:06
Sun International’s flagship Sun City resort. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sun International has posted a 17.4% rise in annual headline earnings per share. The group attributes the performance to the resilience of its omnichannel portfolio. For a closer look, Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CEO, Anthony Leeming.

