WATCH: Car dealers struggle as consumers opt for online sales

Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor at large for Financial Mail

14 March 2025 - 15:35
Picture: welcomia/123rf
Business Day TV sat down with Financial Mail’s editor-at-large to discuss how the car sales market is evolving.

