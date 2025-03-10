Sunbet boosts Sun International’s full-year earnings
10 March 2025 - 18:33
Hospitality and gaming group Sun International says its full-year earnings were boosted by improved online gaming revenue while its smaller regional casinos struggled.
For the year to end-December, the company said on Monday it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December to increase by 14.1%-19.8% to 485c-509c...
