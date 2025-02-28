Mahindra has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), to undertake a feasibility study on the potential establishment of a completely knocked down (CKD) vehicle assembly facility in SA.
To discuss the significance of this, Business Day TV caught up with David Furlonger, editor at large for Financial Mail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Mahindra unveils big plans for SA
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail
