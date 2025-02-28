Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Mahindra unveils big plans for SA

Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail

28 February 2025 - 15:16
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Mahindra has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), to undertake a feasibility study on the potential establishment of a completely knocked down (CKD) vehicle assembly facility in SA.

To discuss the significance of this, Business Day TV caught up with David Furlonger, editor at large for Financial Mail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol hits LNG price brick wall at Secunda
Companies / Energy
2.
Last chance saloon for Barloworld’s suitors after ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Momentum surges as new strategy bears fruit
Companies / Financial Services
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Spar and Pick n Pay fight for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
AECI says no to fire sale of noncore assets
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.