Sun International hoping for more airline routes to SA
Sun City manager says airline sector is slow to adjust after relaxation of visa requirements
04 February 2025 - 05:00
Coupling SA’s recent visa reforms with better flight schedules and additional route networks from high-volume locations such as China and India will bolster the country’s tourism industry to new heights.
This is according to Brett Hoppé, manager of Sun International’s flagship Sun City resort, who said the industry’s years-long lobbying for the relaxation of visa requirements was beginning to bear fruit with a raft of recent visa-easing regulations resulting in a rise in visitors. However, the airline sector was sluggish in adjusting to the new reality...
