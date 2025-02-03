Companies / Transport & Tourism

Lufthansa snaps up 41% stake in Italy’s ITA

European airline consolidation will continue, Lufthansa CEO says

03 February 2025 - 14:59
by Angelo Amante
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr. Picture: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr. Picture: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

Rome — There is scope for further consolidation in the European airline sector, Carsten Spohr, CEO of Germany's Lufthansa, said on Monday, having just bought a 41% stake in Italy’s state-owned ITA.

“We have too many airlines in Europe. I am convinced consolidation will go on,” he told a news conference.

Lufthansa paid €325m for the ITA stake, in a deal designed to boost the carrier's presence in the lucrative southern European market.

Lufthansa last week agreed to acquire a 10% stake in Latvian airline airBaltic, its latest move to expand its European presence and gain access to more planes to relieve its supply constraints.

Spohr said that Lufthansa would buy additional shares in ITA this year but was not planning to raise its stake to as high as 90% in 2025.

When Lufthansa agreed its acquisition with Rome’s authorities last year, it said it was looking to acquire full control of ITA at a later date. The remaining 59% of ITA will continue to be held by Italy’s economy ministry.

Speaking at a press conference in Rome, the first since the deal’s closing, the executive added that the German airline would start making money from its investment from this year.

New ITA CEO Joerg Eberhart said that growth would start in 2026, especially with long-term routes, and that the Italian carrier aimed at a larger share of the traffic at Rome’s Fiumicino airport, its main hub.

He said the group expected to employ new staff starting from 2026, mainly due to an increase in the size of its fleet.

ITA is set to join the Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance, of which Lufthansa is part, at the beginning of next year, Spohr said.

As well as its core brand, Lufthansa also owns Austrian Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines.

Reuters

