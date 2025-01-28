Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: SA tourism on road to recovery, but lags behind global trend

Business Day TV speaks with Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA

28 January 2025 - 20:17
A shot of Cape Town. Picture: 123RF/HAND MADE PICTURES
SA’s tourism sector is recovering. According to Stats SA, more than 3-million travellers made their way through the country’s entry and exit ports in December, and the bulk of these visitors were foreign travellers. The UN’s World Tourism Barometer, meanwhile, suggests that global tourism has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Business Day TV spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, for more insight on the local tourism industry.

