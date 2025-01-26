Twytch is banking on its cashless and blockchain-backed technology to bolster safety and revolutionise the ride-sharing experience for drivers and riders. It is the latest entrant to a market that is projected to grow to more than R8bn over the next four years. Business Day TV spoke to Don Reddy, founder and CEO of Twytch, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s e-hailing market expands
Business Day TV speaks to Don Reddy, founder and CEO of Twytch
