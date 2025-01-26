Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s e-hailing market expands

Business Day TV speaks to Don Reddy, founder and CEO of Twytch

26 January 2025 - 19:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ammentorp
Picture: 123RF/ammentorp

Twytch is banking on its cashless and blockchain-backed technology to bolster safety and revolutionise the ride-sharing experience for drivers and riders. It is the latest entrant to a market that is projected to grow to more than R8bn over the next four years. Business Day TV spoke to Don Reddy, founder and CEO of Twytch, for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
How they cooked the books at Steinhoff for years
Companies
2.
Standard Bank fined R13m for Fica noncompliance
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sasol revises down Secunda and Natref guidance ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Inside Steinhoff’s reckless multibillion-rand ...
Companies
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Restaurant stocks a mixed bag of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.