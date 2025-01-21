Maputo Port operator optimistic despite civil unrest
The Maputo Port Development Company says the effects of the Mozambican protests were offset by strong road and rail volumes
21 January 2025 - 12:41
UPDATED 21 January 2025 - 12:56
Despite the post-election protests that continue to disrupt logistics and trade in Mozambique, the operators of the Port of Maputo on Tuesday reported encouraging annual volumes for 2024, highlighting the site’s overall resilience last year.
According to the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), the port operator in which SA logistics giant Grindrod has a 24.7% stake, the Port of Maputo handled 30.9-million tonnes last year, down only 1% from the previous year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.