WATCH: Chinese car brands make notable shift in SA car market

Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail

13 December 2024 - 16:02
by Business Day TV
Several Chinese brands are among the semfinalists for 2025 Car of the Year, including the Omoda C9, pictured above. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Chinese carmakers are accelerating their global expansion, with a particular focus on increasing their presence in African countries. Since Chinese vehicle makers entered the SA market more than a decade ago, over 10 Chinese brands have established a presence and achieved strong sales. Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail, for more detail.

