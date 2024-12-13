Several Chinese brands are among the semfinalists for 2025 Car of the Year, including the Omoda C9, pictured above. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Chinese carmakers are accelerating their global expansion, with a particular focus on increasing their presence in African countries. Since Chinese vehicle makers entered the SA market more than a decade ago, over 10 Chinese brands have established a presence and achieved strong sales. Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail, for more detail.
WATCH: Chinese car brands make notable shift in SA car market
