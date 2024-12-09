Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The outlook for SAA

Business Day TV speaks to independent aviation researcher Joachim Vermooten

09 December 2024 - 19:27
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SAA, which was on the brink of collapse a few years ago, surprised everyone when it announced it had turned a R252m profit from a R1bn loss the previous year. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
SAA, which was on the brink of collapse a few years ago, surprised everyone when it announced it had turned a R252m profit from a R1bn loss the previous year. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

SAA has announced that a pilots’ strike that began on Thursday has been suspended. For a closer look at the carrier’s operations and outlook, Business Day TV spoke to independent aviation researcher Joachim Vermooten.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
A third director quits the Murray & Roberts board
Companies / Industrials
2.
Growthpoint expands Cape Town property ...
Companies / Property
3.
Paywall subscriber growth not enough to save ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Standard Bank clients defrauded through CNP ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Exxaro CEO skates on thin ice after suspension
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.