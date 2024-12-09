SAA, which was on the brink of collapse a few years ago, surprised everyone when it announced it had turned a R252m profit from a R1bn loss the previous year. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
SAA has announced that a pilots’ strike that began on Thursday has been suspended. For a closer look at the carrier’s operations and outlook, Business Day TV spoke to independent aviation researcher Joachim Vermooten.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The outlook for SAA
Business Day TV speaks to independent aviation researcher Joachim Vermooten
SAA has announced that a pilots’ strike that began on Thursday has been suspended. For a closer look at the carrier’s operations and outlook, Business Day TV spoke to independent aviation researcher Joachim Vermooten.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.