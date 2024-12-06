Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Car sales accelerate in November

Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger from the Financial Mail

06 December 2024 - 15:38
by Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New car sales reached their best level in nearly two years in November. To find out if this is the beginning of a sustainable market recovery, Business Day TV caught up with David Furlonger from the Financial Mail.

