Dutch airline KLM says government must rethink limiting flights at Schiphol

KLM says noise reduction will be better achieved by making sure airlines replace noisy planes with newer ones

05 December 2024 - 16:29
by Bart Meijer
KLM airplanes are seen parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, April 2 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
KLM airplanes are seen parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, April 2 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Amsterdam — Dutch airline KLM has urged the government to rethink its approach to tackling noise pollution at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, one of Europe’s main hubs, saying it should promote quieter planes rather than cutting flights.

The government is expected to announce a new flight cap for Schiphol this month, after indicating in September it would probably allow 475,000 to 485,000 flights annually, down from the current cap of 500,000.

But the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM, the largest airline at Schiphol, said noise reduction would be better achieved by making sure airlines replaced noisy aeroplanes with newer ones.

“Your ministry seems to be steering towards shrinkage, while this is not necessary to achieve the noise goal,” KLM CEO Marjan Rintel said in an open letter to infrastructure minister Barry Madlener published on Thursday.

“The greatest contribution to reducing noise pollution comes from replacing older aircraft with new, quieter planes.”

Rintel said higher tariffs for older planes could push airlines to use newer ones, adding room for 5,000 more flights than the ministry’s current model assumes.

She also warned about potential retaliation from the US and other countries if their carriers lose slots at Schiphol, meaning KLM loses landing rights in those countries.

The infrastructure ministry said it could not comment on its upcoming decision, for which it said input from various independent experts was used.

KLM plans to invest €7bn in the renewal of its fleet in the coming years, and said it would support the introduction of tariff differentiation.

Last year, the government tried to limit flights with the support of Schiphol to about 450,000. But it bowed to industry pressure and objections by the EU, which said it should first look at other options to cut noise.

A Dutch court in March ordered the government to do more to cut noise pollution at Schiphol, saying the interests of people disturbed by the airport had been ignored for years.

Reuters

ALEXANDER PARKER: To fly, SAA needs to shed ballast — its owner

Government has shown it has no business owning an airline
Opinion
1 week ago

Airlines dither about switching to green jet fuel, study says

Sustainable aviation fuel makes up about 1% of aviation fuel use on the global market
World
2 days ago

SAA pilots’ strike leaves travellers stranded

‘Our struggle is not for personal gain but about fairness, operational safety and ensuring the best possible future for our airline and its ...
National
8 hours ago

US airlines blasted over seat and luggage fees at Senate hearing

Companies view customers as walking piggy banks to be shaken down for every possible dime, says Richard Blumenthal
Companies
1 day ago
