The Automotive Industry Transformation Fund (AITF) is a vehicle geared towards increasing the participation of women and people of colour across the sector’s value chain. Since its founding in 2020, the fund has invested R596m in various companies to reach this goal but transformation is still happening at a very slow pace.
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail for more detail.
WATCH: Automotive industry transformation fund in focus
