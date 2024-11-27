Uber says it contributed R17bn to SA’s economy in 2023
The word’s largest ride-hailing platform started operations in the region in 2013
27 November 2024 - 18:27
Ride-hailing platform Uber says it contributed R17bn to SA’s economy in 2023. This is according to the US company’s first economic impact report, which accounted for Uber’s e-hailing and food delivery businesses in the country.
SA is estimated to be home to about 100,000 e-hailing drivers, and more than 2-million passengers...
