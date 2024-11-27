The Capital Hotel and Apartments probes phishing attack
Guests received WhatsApp message urging them to click on a link and submit sensitive information, including credit card details
27 November 2024 - 05:00
Hospitality group The Capital Hotel and Apartments is investigating a potential cyberattack after phishing attempts that targeted guests via WhatsApp messages.
Recipients were urged to to click on a link in the message and submit sensitive information, including credit card details...
