Zeda flags Ghana exit
Capital allocation to the country ‘no longer fits the group’s growth focus’
26 November 2024 - 10:12
UPDATED 26 November 2024 - 19:27
After a two-year evaluation of its unprofitable Ghanaian portfolio and the notable depreciation of the cedi, JSE-listed Zeda says it is investigating ways to withdraw from its business there and instead allocate cash where it can be better spent.
Operating across the Southern African Development Community region, the car rental, leasing and sales group reported growth in its greater Africa segment, attributing the improved performance to the portfolio review from the previous year, which produced targeted growth efforts and in particular, positive results from Zambia, Lesotho, Mozambique and Namibia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.