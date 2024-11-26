Used car market puts pressure on Zeda’s earnings
Headline earnings per share were 18% lower at 312c
26 November 2024 - 10:12
Car rental, leasing and sales group Zeda has reported lower annual earnings, despite achieving record revenue, as the “challenging” used car market continued to put pressure on used vehicle sales.
Revenue for the year ended September was up 14.5% to R10.47bn, driven by a strong performance in the leasing business, it said in a statement on Tuesday...
