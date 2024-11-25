Q&A: Emirates bullish on SA as travel hub
Airline expects its business in SA to recover to pre-Covid levels by next March
25 November 2024 - 05:00
As Emirates gears up to increase flights to and from SA, Emirates Southern Africa regional manager Afzal Parambil has outlined its strategy for the country and region.
The airline expects its business in SA to have recovered to pre-Covid levels by March 2025, when it will go back to having 49 flights a week to the country. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.