Southern Sun reports higher first-half profits as occupancy rates improve
It hopes to capitalise on several events being hosted in SA including the G20 Summit
21 November 2024 - 09:07
Hotels group Southern Sun has increased its adjusted HEPS by more than 30% at the halfway stage as it reported higher occupancy rates.
The group reported a 31% rise in adjusted headline earnings to R334m for the six months ended September, with occupancy at 58.9%, up 2.6 percentage points...
