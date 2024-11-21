Southern Sun bleeds in Mozambique amid post-election violence
Hotel group is losing up to R15m a month as travellers stay away
21 November 2024 - 09:07
UPDATED 21 November 2024 - 23:06
Southern Sun says it is losing up to R15m a month due to violence in Mozambique with protests against the election result.
On Thursday, the R12bn hotel group said the weeks of violent protests after the October 9 presidential election led to low occupancy levels as travellers stayed away due to concern about safety...
