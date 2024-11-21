SAA logs first profit since 2012
The state-owned airline’s revenue surged 183% from R2bn to R5.7bn in the 2022/23 financial year
21 November 2024 - 15:12
State-owned airline SAA has patted itself on the back after breaking a more than decade-long money-losing streak in the 2023 fiscal year, when it swung into a profit.
It reported a net profit of R252m in the year to end of March 2023, from a loss of R3.65bn a year earlier, and marking the first time it logged a positive bottom line since 2012...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.