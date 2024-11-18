Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: WeBuyCars posts lower annual profit

Business Day TV speaks to Faan van der Walt, CEO of WeBuyCars

18 November 2024 - 19:49
by Business Day TV
The WeBuyCars facility in Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
WeBuyCars has posted a 58% drop in annual headline earnings, partly due to one-off professional, legal and JSE listing fees worth R45m. Despite the performance, the firm remains upbeat and says it is well positioned to benefit from lower interest rates and higher levels of consumer confidence, along with an improvement in new vehicle sales volumes driven by economies of scale. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Faan van der Walt for more insight.

