Toyota and VW top picks as WeBuyCars rakes in R23bn in sales
18 November 2024 - 08:29
UPDATED 18 November 2024 - 22:30
WeBuyCars sold more than 40,000 cars in a space of three months ending September, cementing its place as the dominant force in the used-car market as cash-strapped consumers buy down.
The surge in sales saw the group on Monday report a 16.5% increase in revenue to R23.3bn in the year to end-September, with the last three months of the period seeing the group sell more than 14,000 cars a month...
