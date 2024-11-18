Higher volumes and prices lifts WeBuyCars

WeBuyCars facility in Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
WeBuyCars has reported a 23.4% rise in full-year core headline earnings as the group experienced higher volumes and increased average selling prices.
The group, which was unbundled from Transaction Capital and listed on the JSE in April, also cited operational efficiencies, higher inventory turns, and cost efficiencies driven by economies of scale as reasons for the increase in earnings.
It uses core headline earnings — headline earnings adjusted for non-recurring or non-cash items that may distort the financial results — to measure and benchmark the underlying performance of the business.
Core headline earnings for the year to to end-September rose to R815.4m from R661.1m a year ago, or 217.4c per share, which was 9.9% higher than a year ago, the group said in a statement on Monday.
Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) was affected by the February and March new share issues — about 83.2-million shares — implemented as part of the pre-unbundling steps and the prelisting capital raising initiatives.
HEPS were 62.6% lower at 91.7c due to one-off professional, legal and JSE listing fees of R45m and the cancellation of the call option derivative asset of R426.5m which was derecognised in March before listing.
A cash dividend of 25c per share was declared.
Group revenue increased 16.5% to R23.3bn. Buying and selling volumes at 167,741 and 165,185 units were up 17.8% and 16.4%, respectively.
Sales reached a record monthly record for the group at 14,594 units in July.
The group said it was well-positioned to benefit from lower interest rates, higher levels of consumer confidence, an improvement in new vehicle sales volumes and cost efficiencies driven by economies of scale.
The group made progress in its stated ambition to grow monthly volumes to 23,000 and double its market share by 2028.
This included the opening of its East London and Rustenburg supermarkets. In September the group signed a lease agreement to secure a bigger, more prominent trading location in Pietermaritzburg and the planning for the Lansdowne supermarket in Cape Town is progressing well and the development is scheduled for completion in October 2025.
The group also entered into a property sale agreement to purchase land in Montana, Pretoria, which will be developed during 2025 to accommodate about 1,000 vehicles for sale.
In October it acquired an existing motor dealership in Vereeniging and WeBuyCars plans to commence trading from this facility in May 2025.
These developments will be funded through existing cash resources and available debt facilities.
The group continued to improve its digital vehicle buying and selling platforms, it said.
Higher volumes and prices lifts WeBuyCars
The group says operational efficiencies, higher inventory turns and cost efficiencies boosted earnings
WeBuyCars has reported a 23.4% rise in full-year core headline earnings as the group experienced higher volumes and increased average selling prices.
The group, which was unbundled from Transaction Capital and listed on the JSE in April, also cited operational efficiencies, higher inventory turns, and cost efficiencies driven by economies of scale as reasons for the increase in earnings.
It uses core headline earnings — headline earnings adjusted for non-recurring or non-cash items that may distort the financial results — to measure and benchmark the underlying performance of the business.
Core headline earnings for the year to to end-September rose to R815.4m from R661.1m a year ago, or 217.4c per share, which was 9.9% higher than a year ago, the group said in a statement on Monday.
Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) was affected by the February and March new share issues — about 83.2-million shares — implemented as part of the pre-unbundling steps and the prelisting capital raising initiatives.
HEPS were 62.6% lower at 91.7c due to one-off professional, legal and JSE listing fees of R45m and the cancellation of the call option derivative asset of R426.5m which was derecognised in March before listing.
A cash dividend of 25c per share was declared.
Group revenue increased 16.5% to R23.3bn. Buying and selling volumes at 167,741 and 165,185 units were up 17.8% and 16.4%, respectively.
Sales reached a record monthly record for the group at 14,594 units in July.
The group said it was well-positioned to benefit from lower interest rates, higher levels of consumer confidence, an improvement in new vehicle sales volumes and cost efficiencies driven by economies of scale.
The group made progress in its stated ambition to grow monthly volumes to 23,000 and double its market share by 2028.
This included the opening of its East London and Rustenburg supermarkets. In September the group signed a lease agreement to secure a bigger, more prominent trading location in Pietermaritzburg and the planning for the Lansdowne supermarket in Cape Town is progressing well and the development is scheduled for completion in October 2025.
The group also entered into a property sale agreement to purchase land in Montana, Pretoria, which will be developed during 2025 to accommodate about 1,000 vehicles for sale.
In October it acquired an existing motor dealership in Vereeniging and WeBuyCars plans to commence trading from this facility in May 2025.
These developments will be funded through existing cash resources and available debt facilities.
The group continued to improve its digital vehicle buying and selling platforms, it said.
mackenziej@arena.africa
WeBuyCars to report higher annual core headline earnings
Q&A: WeBuyCars remains resilient amid tough times for consumers
WeBuyCars’ share price up 30% since JSE debut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.