PODCAST | Uber keeps plans alive for electric vehicles in SA

Uber’s investment in sustainable mobility and electrification in the markets in which it operates is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Frans Hiemstra, Uber’s GM for the Middle East and Africa.
Hiemstra outlines the company’s sustainability efforts in the region and challenges in driving each part of its strategy.
For example: Uber recently set itself the ambitious goal of having all rides on its platform being undertaken by EVs by 2040, in line with a number of countries and organisations that have made similar pledges to reduce carbon emissions.
But for now, the world’s largest ride-hailing platform hasn’t set firm targets on achieving the same in SA, owing to the lacklustre state of the country’s EV market.
Uber also has a strategic partnership with The Earthshot Prize. Last week, the UK’s Prince William made his way to SA for the fourth edition of his prize ceremony in Cape Town.
The prize is focused on “discovering, spotlighting and helping scale innovative solutions that the world needs if we are to collectively achieve critical environmental goals”.
According to Hiemstra, this partnership has helped Uber to push a number of its sustainability goals around the world.
Through the discussion, Hiemstra outlines Uber’s sustainability efforts; the partnership with Prince William’s Earthshot Prize; electrification goals; how such plans are being implemented in various countries; and challenges holding back progress in different countries.
The Uber executive says the company has agreements in place with vehicle manufacturers, as well as various policy makers, mainly aimed at helping to reduce the cost to acquire EVs.
Join the discussion:
