PODCAST | Uber keeps plans alive for electric vehicles in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Frans Hiemstra, Uber’s GM for the Middle East and Africa

11 November 2024 - 15:24
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Frans Hiemstra. Picture: Supplied
Uber’s investment in sustainable mobility and electrification in the markets in which it operates is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Frans Hiemstra, Uber’s GM for the Middle East and Africa.

Hiemstra outlines the company’s sustainability efforts in the region and challenges in driving each part of its strategy. 

For example: Uber recently set itself the ambitious goal of having all rides on its platform being undertaken by EVs by 2040, in line with a number of countries and organisations that have made similar pledges to reduce carbon emissions.

But for now, the world’s largest ride-hailing platform hasn’t set firm targets on achieving the same in SA, owing to the lacklustre state of the country’s EV market.

Join the discussion: 

Uber also has a strategic partnership with The Earthshot Prize. Last week, the UK’s Prince William made his way to SA for the fourth edition of his prize ceremony in Cape Town. 

The prize is focused on “discovering, spotlighting and helping scale innovative solutions that the world needs if we are to collectively achieve critical environmental goals”.

According to Hiemstra, this partnership has helped Uber to push a number of its sustainability goals around the world. 

Through the discussion, Hiemstra outlines Uber’s sustainability efforts; the partnership with Prince William’s Earthshot Prize; electrification goals; how such plans are being implemented in various countries; and challenges holding back progress in different countries.

The Uber executive says the company has agreements in place with vehicle manufacturers, as well as various policy makers, mainly aimed at helping to reduce the cost to acquire EVs.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

PODCAST | Households’ guide to financial resilience post-MTBPS

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bertie Nel, head of financial planning and advice at Momentum
Economy
3 days ago

Uber Black is ‘so good you’ll find a reason’ to use it — no matter the occasion

SPONSORED | Joe Public Cape Town taps into South Africans’ love of treating themselves to craft a humorous campaign for the premium ride service
News & Insights
5 days ago

PODCAST | FlexClub’s plan to grow pay-as-you-go car subscriptions for SA

Technology-backed start-up enables people to subscribe for cars rather than rent, lease or own
Companies
4 days ago

Uber, China’s WeRide form partnership for robotaxis in UAE

Tie-up sees We-Ride expand beyond China, while Uber takes further step to incorporate self-driving vehicles
Companies
1 month ago

PODCAST | Capitec’s history and growth unpacked

Business Day Spotlight speaks to financial journalist Theunis Strydom
Companies
1 week ago
