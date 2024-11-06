WATCH: Air France-KLM’s future plans

Prices fall across commodity markets as investors flock to safe-haven dollar
Trump’s second term defines a conservative future for America
Union sounds alarm over lack of worker unity among public service affiliates
ANC and DA differ on risks posed by former president’s MK party
Gauteng’s transport department wants the latest contract between it and Putco amended, which has led to a dispute
Lower oil prices, a rate cut and strengthening rand see mining input cost inflation ease in September
John Steenhuisen optimistic Botswana’s recent election could pave way to better trade relations
Business Day TV speaks to Tian Pan, head of product at Prescient China
State of ageing wickets a mounting concern over the past decade
Discovery Fund and Afrika Tikkun join hands to expand Safe Journeys school transport system
As the holiday season approaches, Business Day TV sat down with Wilson Tauro, country manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM, to discuss the airline’s plans.
