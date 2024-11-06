Putco warns of 400 job losses
Gauteng’s transport department wants the latest contract between it and Putco amended, which has led to a dispute
06 November 2024 - 14:54
Public transport company Putco has told the Johannesburg high court that about 400 jobs at the company are on the line, and nearly 30,000 commuters in Gauteng will be left without transport should the department of transport in the province have its way and cut back on its services.
Putco, a subsidiary of the Larimar Group, is subsidised by the department so it can offer lower prices to thousands of commuters from low-income areas who use its services to get to and from work and school...
