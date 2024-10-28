Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Competition Commission pours cold water on Peermont acquisition

Business Day TV speaks to the competition commission’s head of mergers, Tamara Mokoka

28 October 2024 - 19:39
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Peermont owns Emperors Palace in Gauteng. Picture: SUPPLIED
Peermont owns Emperors Palace in Gauteng. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Competition Commission says the tie-up between Sun International and Peermont will “substantially” lessen market competition, as post merger 92% of the casinos operating in SA would be owned by only two firms. The matter will be settled by the Competition Tribunal, where Sun International and the commission will make their cases. For more detail on the commission’s stance, Business Day TV spoke to Siyabulela Makunga, its spokesperson.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Blow for FirstRand in UK motor finance probe
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Famous Brands shuts 41 restaurants as economic ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
SA workers await salaries as Standard Bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Competition body moves to block casino dominance ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Sasol lowers guidance for Natref and fuel sales ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.