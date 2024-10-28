Peermont owns Emperors Palace in Gauteng. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Competition Commission says the tie-up between Sun International and Peermont will “substantially” lessen market competition, as post merger 92% of the casinos operating in SA would be owned by only two firms. The matter will be settled by the Competition Tribunal, where Sun International and the commission will make their cases. For more detail on the commission’s stance, Business Day TV spoke to Siyabulela Makunga, its spokesperson.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Competition Commission pours cold water on Peermont acquisition
Business Day TV speaks to the competition commission’s head of mergers, Tamara Mokoka
