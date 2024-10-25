Competition body moves to block casino dominance by Sun International, Tsogo
Competition Tribunal to rule on Sun’s R7.3bn bid for rival Peermont
25 October 2024 - 14:19
UPDATED 25 October 2024 - 17:10
The Competition Commission has thrown cold water on Sun International’s R7.3bn bid to buy smaller rival Peermont and its flagship Emperors facility in Kempton Park, saying SA cannot afford to have more than 90% of the casino market in the hands of only two companies.
The matter will be settled by the Competition Tribunal, where Sun International and the commission will make their cases. Should the deal go ahead, the SA casino sector will be dominated by two JSE-listed companies, Sun International and Tsogo Sun, worth altogether R24bn...
