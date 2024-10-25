Competition body gives thumbs down to Sun International’s bid for Peermont
Sun international says it is hopeful a different outcome will emerge from the Competition Tribunal and put it back in the running
Hospitality and gaming group Sun International has had the steam taken out of its bid to acquire Peermont Group, which owns Emperors Palace in Gauteng, saying it was informed that the Competition Commission had suggested to the Competition Tribunal that the proposed transaction be blocked.
“Shareholders are advised that the company has been notified by the Competition Commission that it has recommended to the Competition Tribunal that the Proposed Transaction be prohibited in terms of section 14A (1)(b) (iii) of the Competition Act, No 89 of 1998, as amended,” Sun International said in a statement on Friday...
