WeBuyCars to report higher annual core headline earnings
However, headline earnings are expected to decline as much as much as 60% due to one-off costs
22 October 2024 - 09:56
WeBuyCars expects to report higher annual core headline earnings, it said on Tuesday.
However, headline earnings are expected to decline as much as much as 60% due to one-off costs, including those associated with its listing, it said in a trading statement on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.