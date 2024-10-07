Airbnb says it is not driving up Cape Town rental prices
07 October 2024 - 18:36
Airbnb, which is battling to clean up its image around rising rentals globally, has written to the SA government to lobby for the implementation of a national host registry.
Such a registry, it says, would give authorities better visibility of hosting activity around the country and enable regulation of the short-term rental space. ..
