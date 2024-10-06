Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Should government’s motor industry policy be rewritten?

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large, David Furlonger

06 October 2024 - 16:21
Research by the Accenture business management consultancy shows only 13% of respondents believe the motor industry has their best interests at heart. Picture: 123RF
The Automotive Development and Production Programme, which started in 2021, has a lot going for it, according to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger, but he believes it could use a tune-up. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with him.

