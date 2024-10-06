Research by the Accenture business management consultancy shows only 13% of respondents believe the motor industry has their best interests at heart. Picture: 123RF
The Automotive Development and Production Programme, which started in 2021, has a lot going for it, according to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger, but he believes it could use a tune-up. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with him.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Should government’s motor industry policy be rewritten?
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large, David Furlonger
The Automotive Development and Production Programme, which started in 2021, has a lot going for it, according to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger, but he believes it could use a tune-up. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with him.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.