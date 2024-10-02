Acsa secures new routes ahead of the festive season

In a bid to strengthen its competitiveness and attract more passengers, Airports Company SA (Acsa) has announced multiple new airline routes and additional flights to several of its airports ahead of the busy holiday season.
“Acsa is actively developing new flight route opportunities to enhance connectivity between our sister countries on the continent, and around the world,” the company said in a statement. “These will not only propel the company’s efforts to accelerate recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels, but enhance integration in the region, providing greater convenience and flexibility for travellers.”
The owner and operator of SA’s nine key airports said a new, reasonably priced route between London Gatwick and Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) was due to be launched by Norse Atlantic Airways in late October. The service is set to run three times a week on a seasonal basis.
In anticipation of the approaching summer season rush, which runs from November to March, Acsa said British Airways would begin increasing the number of flights between CTIA and Heathrow on November 1.
To give passengers more choice while travelling to SA, the airline would launch an additional daily flight in mid-January 2025, raising the carrier’s weekly number of flights operating out of London Heathrow to 21. The airline operates a daily route from Heathrow at present.
“Air connectivity between SA and the UK is a crucial link, fostering strong economic, cultural and tourism ties between the two nations,” said Acsa.
Between OR Tambo International Airport and London Heathrow, Virgin Atlantic runs one daily route and British Airways operates two daily flights.
Air Botswana is set to begin service between Gaborone and Durban next Friday with a direct route to King Shaka International Airport.
FlySafair will commence its inaugural international service, connecting Cape Town with Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia. The inaugural flight on the new route is expected to depart on October 22 and will operate twice a week.
SAA is raising the frequency of its weekly flights from 10 to 12 between Johannesburg and Harare from November. Additionally, the airline announced in September that from December 8 there would be four weekly nonstop flights between Perth and Johannesburg.
Expanding passenger and cargo air services is considered to be a way to promote trade, business and tourism.
However, various challenges have hampered post-pandemic recovery and ease of doing business, including slow and onerous visa applications; power outages; infrastructure failures; disruptions brought on by recently installed biometric systems; and Air Traffic Navigation Service’s (ATNS) recent suspension of instrument-navigation flight approaches to airports in George, Kimberley, Mthatha, Polokwane and Richards Bay.
The Airlines Association of SA reports that, despite the R380m biometric system installation being phased in, the new technology has had to deal with problems since the project started in 2022.
Acsa in August said its preliminary investigation had found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing regarding the biometric and digital identity technology project.
It said the findings were the basis for placing its chief information officer on precautionary suspension to allow the entity to conduct further investigation and “report back to the public on our findings”.
Business Day reported that transport minister Barbara Creecy calledan urgent conference of SA’s aviation organisations — ATNS, Acsa and the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) — in an attempt to address the problem of frequent flight delays plaguing the industry at several airports.
The panel decided that ATNS needed to create a detailed plan for the minister to review and approve. The strategy needed to include the technical capacity required to examine all flight instrument procedures, as well as a cost estimate with realistic time frames. It remains unclear whether these plans were submitted or approved within the two-week deadline.
However, travellers to and from SA will be hoping to see the tangible results of the ministerial interventions.
Acsa secures new routes ahead of the festive season
Acsa welcomes new developments as a testament to successful collaboration it enjoys with partners in the aviation, economic and tourism sectors
In a bid to strengthen its competitiveness and attract more passengers, Airports Company SA (Acsa) has announced multiple new airline routes and additional flights to several of its airports ahead of the busy holiday season.
“Acsa is actively developing new flight route opportunities to enhance connectivity between our sister countries on the continent, and around the world,” the company said in a statement. “These will not only propel the company’s efforts to accelerate recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels, but enhance integration in the region, providing greater convenience and flexibility for travellers.”
The owner and operator of SA’s nine key airports said a new, reasonably priced route between London Gatwick and Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) was due to be launched by Norse Atlantic Airways in late October. The service is set to run three times a week on a seasonal basis.
In anticipation of the approaching summer season rush, which runs from November to March, Acsa said British Airways would begin increasing the number of flights between CTIA and Heathrow on November 1.
To give passengers more choice while travelling to SA, the airline would launch an additional daily flight in mid-January 2025, raising the carrier’s weekly number of flights operating out of London Heathrow to 21. The airline operates a daily route from Heathrow at present.
“Air connectivity between SA and the UK is a crucial link, fostering strong economic, cultural and tourism ties between the two nations,” said Acsa.
Between OR Tambo International Airport and London Heathrow, Virgin Atlantic runs one daily route and British Airways operates two daily flights.
Air Botswana is set to begin service between Gaborone and Durban next Friday with a direct route to King Shaka International Airport.
FlySafair will commence its inaugural international service, connecting Cape Town with Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia. The inaugural flight on the new route is expected to depart on October 22 and will operate twice a week.
SAA is raising the frequency of its weekly flights from 10 to 12 between Johannesburg and Harare from November. Additionally, the airline announced in September that from December 8 there would be four weekly nonstop flights between Perth and Johannesburg.
Expanding passenger and cargo air services is considered to be a way to promote trade, business and tourism.
However, various challenges have hampered post-pandemic recovery and ease of doing business, including slow and onerous visa applications; power outages; infrastructure failures; disruptions brought on by recently installed biometric systems; and Air Traffic Navigation Service’s (ATNS) recent suspension of instrument-navigation flight approaches to airports in George, Kimberley, Mthatha, Polokwane and Richards Bay.
The Airlines Association of SA reports that, despite the R380m biometric system installation being phased in, the new technology has had to deal with problems since the project started in 2022.
Acsa in August said its preliminary investigation had found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing regarding the biometric and digital identity technology project.
It said the findings were the basis for placing its chief information officer on precautionary suspension to allow the entity to conduct further investigation and “report back to the public on our findings”.
Business Day reported that transport minister Barbara Creecy calledan urgent conference of SA’s aviation organisations — ATNS, Acsa and the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) — in an attempt to address the problem of frequent flight delays plaguing the industry at several airports.
The panel decided that ATNS needed to create a detailed plan for the minister to review and approve. The strategy needed to include the technical capacity required to examine all flight instrument procedures, as well as a cost estimate with realistic time frames. It remains unclear whether these plans were submitted or approved within the two-week deadline.
However, travellers to and from SA will be hoping to see the tangible results of the ministerial interventions.
With Kabelo Khumalo
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
Suspension of some landings signals bigger issues, aviation insiders say
Creecy cracks the whip on flight delays
Documents reveal how Takatso was chosen as preferred SAA suitor
Sun International calls for easier access to visas
Plan to double tourist arrivals
MICHAEL ZUREIK: Digital identity system would open doors for, and to, SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.