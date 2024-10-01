Sani Car Rental goes global by partnering Sixt

Sani Car Rental — a leading B-BBEE Level 1 enterprise with more than three decades of experience in the SA car rental market — has established a robust national footprint with the largest independently owned fleet in SA and neighbouring countries, serving customers at major airports and city centres.

In a world where customers’ needs are ever evolving, Sani believes its strength lies in best-in-class partnerships that shape its competitive edge, allowing it to offer fresh, innovative and premium vehicle rental solutions.

In line with this, Sani is excited to announce a franchise partnership with the German-based international operating mobility provider Sixt. This global leader in the car rental industry, together with its franchise partners, operates in more than 100 countries with a fleet of more than 300,000 vehicles.

The partnership aims to combine the strengths of both brands, enhancing service offerings and expanding market reach. It allows Sani’s SA customers to leverage Sixt’s extensive international network, providing them with access to premium vehicles and services that are synonymous with quality and reliability.

About Sani Car Rental

Sani is a leading independent car rental service provider in Southern Africa, with more than 30 branches in SA and a footprint in Namibia and Mauritius. The company plans to expand into Botswana in 2025.

With a fleet complement of more than 7,000 vehicles, Sani is represented in all major cities with a full array of vehicle offerings to cater to both leisure and corporate travel.

Through its affiliated sister companies, such as Sani Adventure, it also offers motorbikes, Britz fully equipped 4x4 vehicles and Maui Motorhomes.

Through the Sani Fleet management business, the largest light commercial vehicle rental operator in SA, Sani is able to offer short- to medium-term rental mobility solutions for both corporate and private clients, including a rent-to-own option.

The 9,000 vehicles under fleet management across the various platforms are a testament to the foundation laid over the past three decades, solidifying Sani as a trusted mobility partner.

About Sixt

Sixt, with its headquarters in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services.

With its products, Sixt rent, Sixt share, Sixt ride and Sixt+ on the mobility platform One, the company offers an integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental; car sharing; ride hailing; and car subscriptions.

The products can be booked via various platforms, including the Sixt App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners.

The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio.

It was established in 1912 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986.