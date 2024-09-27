The motorcycle food and goods delivery industry is seen as set for exponential growth. Picture: 123RF/CHRISTIAN MUELLER
Sales of small motorcycles in SA are barely at 40% of historical highs, even though rapid-delivery grocery retailers are helping drive a gradual recovery. Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail, for more insight.
WATCH: What’s happening in SA’s small-motorcycle market?
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger
