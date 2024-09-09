Sun International’s flagship Sun City resort. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sun International has reported strong interim results. Its online gambling unit, Sunbet, achieved a record high interim income of R512m — a 71.8% increase year on year. To find out if this growth can be sustained, Business Day TV caught up with Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Sun International is bullish about online gambling
Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming
