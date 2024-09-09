Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why Sun International is bullish about online gambling

Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming

09 September 2024 - 19:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sun International’s flagship Sun City resort. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sun International’s flagship Sun City resort. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sun International has reported strong interim results. Its online gambling unit, Sunbet, achieved a record high interim income of R512m — a 71.8% increase year on year. To find out if this growth can be sustained, Business Day TV caught up with Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Capitec shareholders set for handsome gains
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Allegations of theft and board discord rock Rand ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Miners count the cost of electricity tariffs ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Momentum signals strong annual earnings growth
Companies
5.
Vukile Property acquires retail portfolio in ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.