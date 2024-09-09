Sun International prepares to fight Tobacco Bill
Group says proposed law goes ‘too far’ and poses risk to profitability of its casinos
09 September 2024 - 10:50
UPDATED 09 September 2024 - 23:16
Omnichannel gaming, travel and leisure group Sun International says it will challenge the looming smoking law changes as they go “too far” and pose a risk to the profitability of its casinos.
The health department recently resurrected the Tobacco Bill by placing it before the portfolio committee on health, the firm told investors on Monday. The bill, which aims to deter children and youth from using tobacco products, looks to encourage users to quit and protect non-smokers from tobacco smoke exposure...
