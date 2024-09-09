Sun International bullish about online gambling
Sustained income growth across gambling and hospitality units boosts interim performance
09 September 2024 - 10:50
Sun International has reported strong interim results, thanks to the expansion of its online gambling business and sustained income growth across its gambling and hospitality units.
The group’s continuing income climbed 5% to R6bn for the six months to end-June, the company said on Monday...
