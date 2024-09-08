City Lodge earnings rise despite economic challenges
08 September 2024 - 16:43
City Lodge Hotels has reported higher annual earnings thanks to increased occupancies, improved room rates, and an enhanced food and beverage offering.
The group’s revenue climbed 13% to R1.9bn for the year ended June and it achieved an average group occupancy rate of 58%, a two percentage point increase from the previous year, it said in a statement. ..
