Toyota SA boosts local manufacturing with R1.1bn investment
The joint venture in KZN will boost parts manufacturing and create around 250 new jobs
22 August 2024 - 15:05
A new R1.1bn investment in Kwa-Zulu Natal will see motor manufacturing components being produced for Toyota at Dube Trade port in Durban.
The Ogihara SA (OSA) joint venture by Toyota Tsusho Africa (TTAF), a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, in collaboration with Ogihara (Thailand) Corporation (OTC) and Toyota SA Motors (TSAM), is poised to significantly add to local manufacturing with the production of small to medium stamped parts for TSAM...
