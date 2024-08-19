Kenya Airways posts first half-year profit in 11 years

Rand continues to rally, but strategist says it may be nearing short-term technical overbought position
State should embrace collaboration to unlock growth and prosperity
New status puts it in a more secure position as an anti-corruption body
The founding member of the EFF is expected to form part of the MK party’s leadership
Charles Russon will become interim CEO from October 15 and an executive director on the boards
Reserve Bank risks stifling economic growth, worsening unemployment crisis and deepening inequalities it aims to address
Director of Institute for the Future of Knowledge Arthur Mutambara calls for negotiations between Sadc and Beijing
One dead and several missing after luxury boat sinks in violent storm off the Sicilian capital Palermo
Shukri Conrad knows there is room for improvement despite his side winning West Indies series
It’s one of the most expensive classic cars sold at the RM Sotheby’s auction in Monterey
Nairobi — Kenya Airways has reported its first half-year profit in more than a decade, helped by rising passenger numbers, and said it was hopeful it could break even for the full year.
The airline made a profit after tax of 513-million Kenyan shillings ($4m) for January to June, overturning a 21.7-billion shilling loss in the first half of 2023.
CEO Allan Kilavuka told a briefing on Monday the company was seeking to finalise negotiations with a strategic equity investor, without giving details.
One of Africa’s three biggest airlines, Kenya Airways slid into insolvency in 2018 after an expansion drive left it with $525m in debt.
The collapse in international travel during the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with a sharp weakening of the Kenyan shilling and higher interest rates, made it more difficult to service that debt.
The airline has been in the red since 2013.
Kilavuka said the first-half results were a milestone and he was “reasonably confident” Kenya Airways would break even for 2024 as a whole.
The airline's revenue rose by 22% in the first half, he said, helped by a 10% rise in passenger numbers.
A stronger Kenyan shilling after a rally earlier in the year when the government successfully sold a new international bond to avoid defaulting on another bond due in June also helped.
“The Kenya shilling has significantly strengthened against the US dollar ... so obviously that has helped us to reduce the (foreign exchange losses),” Kilavuka said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kenya Airways posts first half-year profit in 11 years
Rising passenger numbers lift airline to small profit
Nairobi — Kenya Airways has reported its first half-year profit in more than a decade, helped by rising passenger numbers, and said it was hopeful it could break even for the full year.
The airline made a profit after tax of 513-million Kenyan shillings ($4m) for January to June, overturning a 21.7-billion shilling loss in the first half of 2023.
CEO Allan Kilavuka told a briefing on Monday the company was seeking to finalise negotiations with a strategic equity investor, without giving details.
One of Africa’s three biggest airlines, Kenya Airways slid into insolvency in 2018 after an expansion drive left it with $525m in debt.
The collapse in international travel during the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with a sharp weakening of the Kenyan shilling and higher interest rates, made it more difficult to service that debt.
The airline has been in the red since 2013.
Kilavuka said the first-half results were a milestone and he was “reasonably confident” Kenya Airways would break even for 2024 as a whole.
The airline's revenue rose by 22% in the first half, he said, helped by a 10% rise in passenger numbers.
A stronger Kenyan shilling after a rally earlier in the year when the government successfully sold a new international bond to avoid defaulting on another bond due in June also helped.
“The Kenya shilling has significantly strengthened against the US dollar ... so obviously that has helped us to reduce the (foreign exchange losses),” Kilavuka said.
Reuters
Treasury eases tough-love approach to Transnet
SAA chief optimistic about creation of single air market in Africa
SAA ‘stress-tests’ plan to free it from bailouts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Delta Air takes legal route over CrowdStrike outage
Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for design of Africas biggest airport
BRYAN SILKE AND DEANNE CHATTERTON: The imperative of privatisation to drive ...
Suspension of some landings signals bigger issues, aviation insiders say
The story behind Comair’s crash landing
Tapping SA’s potential to produce sustainable aviation fuel
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.