Kenya Airways posts first half-year profit in 11 years

Rising passenger numbers lift airline to small profit

19 August 2024 - 20:21
by Hereward Holland
A reflection shows Kenya Airways aeroplanes parked in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Nairobi, Kenya, March 7 2023. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
Nairobi — Kenya Airways has reported its first half-year profit in more than a decade, helped by rising passenger numbers, and said it was hopeful it could break even for the full year.

The airline made a profit after tax of 513-million Kenyan shillings ($4m) for January to June, overturning a 21.7-billion shilling loss in the first half of 2023.

CEO Allan Kilavuka told a briefing on Monday the company was seeking to finalise negotiations with a strategic equity investor, without giving details.

One of Africa’s three biggest airlines, Kenya Airways slid into insolvency in 2018 after an expansion drive left it with $525m in debt.

The collapse in international travel during the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with a sharp weakening of the Kenyan shilling and higher interest rates, made it more difficult to service that debt.

The airline has been in the red since 2013.

Kilavuka said the first-half results were a milestone and he was “reasonably confident” Kenya Airways would break even for 2024 as a whole.

The airline's revenue rose by 22% in the first half, he said, helped by a 10% rise in passenger numbers.

A stronger Kenyan shilling after a rally earlier in the year when the government successfully sold a new international bond to avoid defaulting on another bond due in June also helped.

“The Kenya shilling has significantly strengthened against the US dollar ... so obviously that has helped us to reduce the (foreign exchange losses),” Kilavuka said.

Reuters

Treasury eases tough-love approach to Transnet

Guarantee approved for state-owned company to secure loan from African Development Bank
National
1 week ago

SAA chief optimistic about creation of single air market in Africa

African airline sector has a crucial role to play in providing connectivity for people and trade on the continent, says SAA CEO John Lamola
Companies
1 month ago

SAA ‘stress-tests’ plan to free it from bailouts

CEO John Lamola wants all the airline’s cash requirements to be funded by capital markets
National
2 months ago
