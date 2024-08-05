WATCH: How AI can revolutionise Africa’s hospitality sector

Business Day TV spoke to Rob Pietropaolo, co-head of trading at Unum Capital
Business Day TV speaks to artificial intelligence and automation thought leader Johan Steyn
Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor Johan Steyn says Africa’s hospitality industry is ripe for transformation that can be enhanced by the use of AI.
This is with the technology serving as a key enabler of operational efficiency, personalised guest experiences and strategic decision-making.
Business Day TV caught up with Steyn to discuss this in more detail.
