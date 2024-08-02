Business Day TV spoke to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Market is satisfied that Microsoft has met demanding expectations for fast and profitable growth
The power utility says it is disappointed in the public censure
The ANC’s NEC meeting heard that the Zuma regime ushered in counterrevolution resulting in the party being weakened
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s editor-at-large, David Furlonger
Business Day TV spoke to senior economist for macro econometric modelling and forecasting at the BER, Shannon Bold
Business Day Spotlight speaks toy Wiehann Olivier, a partner and fintech and digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars in SA
Haniyeh was killed by a missile that hit him directly in a state guest house in Tehran
Mackenzie Knott, an 11-year-old Capetonian, has taken up trail-running and raising funds for baby rhinos
CEO Kate Elliot says consumers should use the new service and they will follow up on the lead
Vehicle sales rose in July on the positive outcome of SA’s election but does the month’s improvement disguise continued weakness in the new-vehicle sales market?
To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Post-election cheer boosts vehicle sales in July
Most Read
