WATCH: Post-election cheer boosts vehicle sales in July

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s editor-at-large, David Furlonger

02 August 2024 - 16:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Vehicle sales rose in July on the positive outcome of SA’s election but does the month’s improvement disguise continued weakness in the new-vehicle sales market?

To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger.

