WATCH: SA hotels back in the black

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss

18 July 2024 - 16:48
The Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s hotel industry has shown signs of recovery. This is after the horrors of the Covid-19 pandemic and stubborn economic challenges. Occupancies may not be back to pre-pandemic levels, but Financial Mail reports that revenue is up thanks to a rebound in luxury travel. Editor of Financial Mail, Marc Hasenfuss, spoke to Business Day TV about the story.

